OCC pushing back start of spring semester, eliminating Spring Break

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has announced that they are delaying the start of the spring semester and eliminating Spring Break due to COVID-19.

The semester will be delayed by one week, with the new first day of class starting on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Residents in residence halls will move in two weeks before classes start, just like they did in the fall. They will have to undergo routine COVID-19 testing.

The college’s commencement ceremony is still scheduled for Saturday, May 15.

As we examined options for the spring 2021 semester, we determined it would be best to give our residence hall students enough time to quarantine on campus before classes. We also wanted to limit the likelihood of exposure due to travel during spring break, which is why we decided to eliminate it. Students, faculty, and staff have done a remarkable job of taking the proper precautions as it relates to the virus. We have created a culture of ‘doing the right thing’ and are determined to keep it going in the spring semester.

OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill

