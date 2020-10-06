OCC pushing back start of spring semester, eliminating Spring Break

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College has announced that they are delaying the start of the spring semester and eliminating Spring Break due to COVID-19.

The semester will be delayed by one week, with the new first day of class starting on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Residents in residence halls will move in two weeks before classes start, just like they did in the fall. They will have to undergo routine COVID-19 testing.

The college’s commencement ceremony is still scheduled for Saturday, May 15.