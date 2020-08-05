OCM BOCES plans to offer all its students in-person instruction five days per week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Cortland Madison BOCES is planning to welcome back its approximately 2,200 students this fall for in-person instruction five days per week.

OCM BOCES has three main campuses, one in Cortland, DeWitt, and the Crown Road campus in Liverpool. BOCES also has classrooms in several of its component school districts.

Deputy Superintendent Colleen Viggiano says, “There has been a lot of work done in measuring spaces, walking spaces, identifying what furniture we want to remove from classrooms in order to really spread out the desks the way we need to. In some cases, we’re changing furniture.”

She says the upper grades tend to have both lab space and classroom space giving them more room to spread students out.

“By maximizing both of those spaces, we’re able to fit students in both spaces and have them be six feet apart,” Viggiano tells NewsChannel 9.

OCM BOCES, Viggiano adds, is in a unique situation because many programs have smaller class sizes by design. Innovative education and special education typically have eight to twelve students max with a teacher and an assistant in a classroom.

“While our furniture may have changed, and while we’ll have to be six feet apart, many of the instructional strategies that encourage collaboration and working together are still going to be used, because we know those are the skills our students need to be successful in the world,” Viggiano says.

OCM BOCES is following all safety procedures and precautions laid out by the CDC and State Health Department, including keeping things as sanitized as possible.

Students in the OCM BOCES Career and Technical Education program will continue to spend half the day at their respective high school and then the other half of the day at BOCES.

“So, we’ll have a group of students come in the morning, then we’ll be clearning the spaces and the tools in between then the other group will come in the afternoon. So, we’re following those safety procedures very carefully,” Viggiano tells NewsChannel 9.

She says they’re still finalizing plans on mask wearing, but expects students and staff will wear them all day with mask breaks at certain times during the day.

“If we wear our masks and if parents can reinforce that at home, and help us with, then I think we have a much better chance of being able to stay in-person and be successful,” Viggiano adds.

Click here to learn more about the OCM BOCES Reopening Plan.