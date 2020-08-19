Off-Campus students required to get screened before being allowed SU’s campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University sent a letter to students who are living off-campus this semester, laying out their obligations for staying safe and stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The letter states students living off-campus will need to check-in and be screened before being allowed on campus. Students have a choice of four locations that they need to visit by Sunday, August 26. Tests will be completed by Upstate with rapid-test technology. Students will receive their results at check-in and

At check-in, students will receive a COVID-19 kit that includes reusable masks, a thermometer, a no-touch door opener, hand sanitizer, and resource materials.

Any students traveling from states on the New York Travel Advisory list will still need to self-quarantine before arriving on campus.