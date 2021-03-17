Oneida County develops strategy guide for districts to return students to the classroom

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced Wednesday that it has put together a strategy guide for school districts aimed at getting students back into the classroom for in-person learning. The guide covers strategies for keeping students and staff safe in the classroom and while riding school buses.

“All of the national and local data at our disposal shows that children are at low risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 and that schools have been among the safest places throughout this pandemic,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “With New York State recently approving high-risk sports, it makes no sense that our children can’t sit next to each other masked on a bus, but can compete in a wrestling match. With case numbers down and vaccination rates rising, now is the time to get our students back in the classroom.”

According to the strategy guide, the ideal classroom setting would be:

Teachers who are vaccinated; tested every 14 days, teach behind an impermeable, clear barrier while wearing a mask and who wear a mask and face shield when interacting with students.

Students who sit no closer than 3 feet apart desk-to-desk and person-to-person (six feet is best); have an impermeable, clear barrier to work behind while wearing a mask; wear a mask and face shield when interacting with teachers and other students and not behind a barrier.

Open windows when air temperature is above 45 degrees.

Ideal buses could include:

At least 3 feet of separation between students unless they live in the same household, which would be achieved through sitting one child per seat.

When that is not possible students may sit two per seat while wearing a mask and a face shield.

Students wearing masks, if able, and if not, increased social distancing around that child.

Optional sneeze guards in between each seat and the driver’s area.

Open windows when the air temperature is above 45 degrees.

Vaccinated drivers are tested every 14 days.

Earlier arrival and later departure times for students who do not use a bus for transportation.

Picente says as of February 12 only 7.9% of positive cases in the county were found in children under the age of 17. CDC data shows in the entire nation just 10% of the COVID cases involved children 5- to 17-years-old.

Oneida County says it has no authority to approve school reopening plans but says the guide complies with New York State guidance and can serve as a tool for districts to get students back in the classroom.