Onondaga Co. announces testing for West Genesee, F-M, Liverpool school districts

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Onondaga County revealed testing times for more school districts in the county.

Read below for the school districts that were added on Tuesday:

Tuesday, Sept. 8

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at West Genesee High School
  • This will be for staff members of West Genesee Central School District

Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Fayetteville-Manlius High School
  • This will be for staff members of Fayette-Manlius Central School District

Thursday, Sept. 10

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Wetzel Elementary School
  • This will be for staff members of Liverpool Central School District

Friday, Sept. 11

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at NBT Bank Stadium
  • This will be located for all staff and students

If you would like to get tested, you will need to make an appointment. To register for an appointment, click here.

To read the full list of testing for school district staff members, click here.

Stay Connected