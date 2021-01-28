Onondaga Co. Health Department releases guidance for High School sports

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its guidance for schools to resume high school sports safely.

Last week, New York State gave individual school districts the choice to resume their sports programs beginning with some high-risk sports on February 1.

Until this change, New York State had banned high-risk sports during the pandemic. Athletes were allowed to practice, but they were unable to play competitively.

Guidance from the state includes the following:

“Effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher-risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities (i.e., county health departments).”

High-risk sports at the high school level include basketball, competitive cheerleading, ice hockey, and wrestling.

Onondaga County is permitting sports under the following requirements:

Masks that conform to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must be worn at all times by everyone. If student-athletes are unable to wear a mask because of difficulty breathing during high-intensity activities or swimming, they must wear it all times when not actively playing. Any mask that becomes saturated with sweat must be changed immediately. Reusable masks (cloth face coverings) must be washed daily in hot water and not reused until cleaned. Coaches, managers, and other school employees should monitor proper use and correct improper use by student-athletes when indicated.

No more than two spectators per student-athlete may be permitted for indoor sports.

Travel for play or practice is limited to the Central New York region.

Onondaga County is also recommending schools conduct testing on staff and athletes weekly.

Schools are asked to explore the options of staggering game and practice times to eliminate larger crowds and hold them outdoors if possible, explore the option of social pods to eliminate contact, and avoid shared equipment when possible.

Schools will also need to appoint a plan administrator who is responsible for communication of the requirements to athletes, coaches, parents, and officials, a coordinator will serve as a point of contact if any positive cases are identified, and put a daily system in place to make sure no one associated with practice or a game is ill.

