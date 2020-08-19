Onondaga Co. plans to begin testing teachers for COVID-19 next Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s deputy county executive tells NewsChannel 9 that an aggressive plan to test every teacher and school staff member, who wants to know if they have coronavirus before going back to school, will begin next Wednesday.

Deputy County Executive Ann Rooney isn’t ready to reveal which districts will go first, but she says the county will release the schedule when it’s finalized.

The county will redirect mobile testing units to schools based on each district’s specific start date for faculty and staff.

Rooney says, “We don’t want to be too far away from the actual opening date, because we want the test to have validity when they actually get there.”

Because testing only offers results for that moment in time, testing too far in advance gives the person much longer of a time span to come into contact with the virus.

Faculty and staff from small districts might have to drive to a neighboring district, but large districts, like North Syracuse, will get their own day.

Depending on how many people register at each location, high schoolers might be included or get their own testing opportunities closer to their start date.

Districts are not forcing the testing, but offering it to teachers, staff and students on a voluntary basis.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.