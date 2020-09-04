Onondaga Co. to notify direct contacts of school cases, gives superintendents option to inform rest of district

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an interview Friday with NewsChannel 9, Onondaga County’s health commissioner detailed the health department’s plan to handle coronavirus cases in school districts.

Dr. Indu Gupta said, “Cases will happen in school. It’s a matter of time.”

When a student, teacher or other school staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the health department will notify the infected person of the results.

That positive test triggers the department’s now-standard contact tracing investigation, which will be made easier by class lists and attendance logs.

The contact tracers will also notify every person possibly exposed to a contagious classmate or colleague, which has been the process throughout the pandemic.

The health department makes more general notification to the community only in the cases in which every possibly exposed person is unknown, like at grocery stores.

That policy has left many people in the community, not exposed, but still curious. In the case of schools, many parents expect to know if there’s a case in their child’s building, even if they weren’t in direct contact.

In the interview with NewsChannel 9 Friday, Gupta gave school superintendents the freedom to generically notify their district community of confirmed coronavirus cases in the upcoming school year.

The clarification came after Thursday’s “COVID and the Classroom” town hall on NewsChannel 9, where four superintendents answered 90 minutes of questions about their reopening plans.

When asked who will contact the families beyond the immediately exposed students, East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent Donna Desiato said, “That will be the county.”

Central Square Superintendent Tom Colabufo, whose Brewerton Elementary School sits in Onondaga County, “When you were asking what happens to the kids four rooms down, we are not allowed to make those calls. They make those calls.”

Gupta says, “They are very smart individuals running their schools. I shouldn’t be telling them what to do… They have their own policy and procedure in matter of transparency. I think people feel good if they know. Not knowing makes people uncomfortable. You don’t want to hear from third person.”

