Onondaga Community College begins in-person, online learning on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College began in-person and online learning on Monday.
President Casey Crabill said students have four options to learn:
- Fully online and study when you can
- Real-time remote where students and faculty are online at the same time, engaging in lessons
- OCC’s “High-Flex” model, which allows students to split the time for in-person and online learning
- Strictly face-to-face classes
