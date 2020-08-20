Onondaga County announces COVID-19 testing opportunities for teachers

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At his briefing on Thursday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced some COVID-19 testing opportunities for teachers.

Wednesday, August 26

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at LaFayette High School

This will be for staff members with the LaFayette Central School District and the Onondaga Central School District

Thursday, August 27

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Tully High School

This will be for staff members with the Tully Central School District and the Fabius-Pompey School District

Friday, August 28

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School

This will be for staff members with the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and the Christian Brothers Academy

More testing opportunities will be finalized and announced at a later date.

To watch Onondaga County’s full press conference from Thursday, watch the video below.