Onondaga County announces COVID-19 testing opportunities for teachers

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At his briefing on Thursday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced some COVID-19 testing opportunities for teachers.
Wednesday, August 26
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at LaFayette High School
- This will be for staff members with the LaFayette Central School District and the Onondaga Central School District
Thursday, August 27
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Tully High School
- This will be for staff members with the Tully Central School District and the Fabius-Pompey School District
Friday, August 28
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School
- This will be for staff members with the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and the Christian Brothers Academy
More testing opportunities will be finalized and announced at a later date.
To watch Onondaga County’s full press conference from Thursday, watch the video below.
