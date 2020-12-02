Onondaga County’s second phase of school testing begins

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Phase two of school testing in Onondaga County started on Wednesday.
27 schools over the next two days will test students and staff in response to the recent “orange zone” designation for parts of the county, as well as the expansion of the “yellow zone” in others.
The first phase wrapped up on Tuesday and the daunting task got some critical help from some key community members.
The Syracuse Fire Department was in five city schools to help with testing. Some were also joined by volunteers from Syracuse University.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order gives more than 300 Syracuse firefighters the ability to collect nasal swabs for COVID-19 testing.
