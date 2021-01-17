Onondaga Nation School to be remote for rest of school year

School Zone
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Nation School will stay closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.

LaFayette Central School District will also go remote for the rest of the year, with the exception of the Junior/Senior High School which will be remote through Friday.

The Onondaga Nation School says they made this decision due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Students who attend Grimshaw Elementary and LaFayette Big Picture School will have the option of going to school or learning remotely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected