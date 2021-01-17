Onondaga Nation School to be remote for rest of school year

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Nation School will stay closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.
LaFayette Central School District will also go remote for the rest of the year, with the exception of the Junior/Senior High School which will be remote through Friday.
The Onondaga Nation School says they made this decision due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Students who attend Grimshaw Elementary and LaFayette Big Picture School will have the option of going to school or learning remotely.
