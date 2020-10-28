Oswego City School District Boys Varsity Soccer Team placed into quarantine

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga and the Oswego County Health Department announced that the entire Oswego City School District Boys Varsity Soccer Team is being placed into quarantine.

According to the Oswego City School District, this is due to a student from the Baldwinsville Central School District testing positive for COVID-19. The two district’s soccer teams were recently involved in a competition on Oct. 24.

The student from the Baldwinsville Central School District tested positive on Oct. 27.

All Boys Varsity Soccer contests and activities at the Oswego City School District are suspended until further notice.

The quarantine for the Boys Varsity Soccer team ends on Nov. 7 and they will return to school on Nov. 9.

To learn more, read the two letters sent out to families below.

Read the full letter sent to the Oswego City School District below:

“Dear Oswego City School District community,

Late this afternoon (Oct. 27, 2020) the District was notified by the Onondaga and Oswego County Health Departments that our entire Boys Varsity Soccer Team is being placed into quarantine. This is because a student from the Baldwinsville CSD, who was involved in a recent competition with our athletes (held on Oct. 24, 2020), has tested positive for COVID-19.

Please know, both Health Departments are now enacting contact tracing activities. All parents of students who are involved in this matter are currently being contacted by these Health Departments. Per federal privacy laws, the district is legally unable to disclose any further details or personally identifiable information regarding this case.

In addition, until further notice all Boys Varsity Soccer contests and activities are suspended. The district will provide more details about future contests in the near future.

Any questions related to this concern should be directed to the District’s COVID-19 Hotline at 315-341-2050.

Please remember, parents are encouraged to keep children home if they are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

We also ask that parents continue to be vigilant when it comes to practicing proper hand hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing face coverings. Those actions will help minimize the risk of spread and exposure in our school community and beyond.”

Read the full letter sent to families of the Baldwinsville Central School District below:

“Dear parents and guardians,

I am writing today because we were notified that we have two students in the District who have tested positive for COVID-19. One student attends C.W. Baker High School and the other student attends McNamara Elementary School. The two cases are not related.

District officials in conjunction with the Onondaga County Health Department immediately began its investigation, which is ongoing.

The McNamara student impacted was last in attendance on October 21. The Baker student was last in attendance on October 22 and last attended an extracurricular activity on October 24. Both students are now in isolation. We can’t provide any additional information about these students due to confidentiality and privacy constraints.

The Onondaga County Health Department is in the beginning stages of its contact tracing and investigation. They will be contacting the 16 students and 4 staff members required to quarantine in connection with the McNamara case. The quarantine is expected to end on November 4th with a return on November 5th as scheduled.

The Onondaga County Health Department will be contacting the 24 students and 5 staff members who are required to quarantine in connection with the Baker case. The quarantine is expected to end on November 7th with a return to school on November 9th.

Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that families please keep an eye out for signs and symptoms as it takes 7 to 8 days after exposure. The District is taking precautions to protect the health and safety of its students and employees. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and communicate updates, if necessary.

At this time, the District has determined that there is no need to close McNamara Elementary School or C.W. Baker High School. The District’s custodial staff will continue its regular deep cleaning and sanitizing practices at the schools.



We appreciate your support and understanding on this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out.”