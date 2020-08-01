Oswego City School District granted one week extension to submit reopening plan

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many school districts have already submitted their reopening plans to the state, but some schools are getting an extension.
The Oswego City School District confirms with NewsChannel 9 that they have been granted a one-week extension by the New York State Education Department to submit their reopening plans.
Governor Cuomo said on Saturday that he wanted school districts to submit their plans on Friday, so parents could have adequate time to look them over, and provide their thoughts and concerns.
The State Education Department says they are only granting a few extensions.
