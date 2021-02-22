Oswego City School District middle schoolers head back to the classroom

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Teachers and students are coming back Monday from February break, but for some, it’ll be the very first time they’re stepping foot inside a classroom all school year.

On Monday, middle school students in the Oswego City School District are returning for in-person learning. Both the Oswego middle and high schools have been remote since the school year started in September.

The superintendent announced the district’s reopening plans in mid-January. The district’s plan was to bring middle school students back for in-person learning after February break, with high school students returning to the classroom in early March.

The district says they’ve been working on this plan for months, which includes a consistent schedule, socially-distant busing, and school-wide sanitation efforts.

Elementary schools in the district reopened at the beginning of February.