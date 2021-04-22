Oswego City School District presents plan to return more kids to the classroom

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday is the day parents in the Oswego City School District will know whether or not their children will be heading back to the classroom more often. The kids were supposed to be back on Monday, April 19, but, after new guidance came out from the state, the superintendent made a last-minute decision to hold off on that plan.

According to superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin, a lot changed. Oswego County was in a red zone, which was determined by the CDC. Areas enter a red zone when there are more than 100 covid cases per 100,000 people. Plus, the district had to switch up its entire transportation schedule and seating in schools.

The main factor, though, was that the state recommended bringing secondary students back in cohorts, rather than all at once. That guidance came out shortly before this Monday, forcing the district to head back to the drawing board.

The district has now drafted its plans and is ready to present that to stakeholders Thursday morning.

The biggest difference is that grades 4-6 will now be coming back in person four days a week, with an extra hour of instruction. Grades 7-12 will stick to two days of in-person instruction, with an extra hour of lessons. Schools will be live streaming those lessons so the students at home can get real-time feedback. On Wednesdays, half of the day will be spent with live-streamed instruction at home, and the other half will be used for any additional educational or social-emotional support they need.

It’s been a journey for the district, but they’re happy to be moving forward.

“It was a little frustrating, I understand and respect why the NYS Department of Health had to do what it did, but it was frustrating, it was shocking a little bit to us,” Dr. Calvin said.

Thursday morning, the district is presenting its draft plan to stakeholders, and it should be decided on. Some things can change, but the superintendent says he will keep parents informed.

The plan is to bring the kids back on Monday, the 26th.