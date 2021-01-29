Oswego City School District releases plans for hybrid learning model at middle school, high school

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District has released plans on middle school and high school students returning to school for a hybrid learning model.

Per the new plan, students at both the Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School would see two days of in-person instruction each week and two days of remote instruction with an option for 100% remote learning for those who wish to remain home.

I want to thank the teams at both schools along with the community for coming together for these plans to get our students back in the classroom. We cannot wait to see students back in the buildings in just a few short weeks. OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III

Officials said that Oswego Middle School would reopen for students on Monday, Feb. 22 with students in the building two days a week — either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday — from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday will remain a remote day for all students with one-on-one meetings, small group instruction and check-ins with students.

Oswego High School’s reopening will follow in early March, with all students following a 6.5 hour schedule each day.

Similar to the middle school, students will come to school for two days of in-person learning and have live-streamed learning the other two days.

Transportation will be provided for all students who need it and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classroom, and students will travel from class to class while following safety guidelines.

Student schedules will remain intact with the same teams and teachers.

Students at the middle school will be given a school-owned Chromebook that they will bring back and forth to school during the hybrid learning model.

Informational materials for families will be mailed home the week of Feb. 8 and teachers will review the time changes with students in the coming weeks.

Safety is our top priority. All safety guidelines for daily screening forms, temperature checking, social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing, and more are a part of our plan. OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III

High school students will travel to classrooms while social distancing and will be required to wear a mask throughout the day with mask breaks being provided. They will need to bring their devices to school for instruction.

Extracurricular club activities will continue to be offered throughout the year. Social-emotional supports will also be available for both schools in addition to counselors.

Further updates for the high school will be sent out from the principal each week, according to officials. Any questions can be directed to the school principals.