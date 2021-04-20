Oswego City School District reveals new plans for in-person learning

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District unveiled new plans on Tuesday about in-person learning for students that includes students in Pre-K through sixth grade in class for four days a week. The district plans to implement the new plans on Monday, April 26.

Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III released details in a letter to parents that was posted on the district’s website. The plans include in-person learning for elementary students on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays for those who have selected in-person learning.

“I appreciate all the hard work our officials have put in to put this plan together so quickly after new state guidance threw a wrench in the plans a little over a week ago,” Dr. Calvin said. “We are ready to do what we have set out all along for: Bringing our kids back for expanded in-person learning.”

Updated state guidelines released April 9 forced changes to the original plans laid out by OCSD, Calvin said, as all in-person students fourth through 12th grade were supposed to return to the buildings this week. Pre-K through third grade has been learning in-person four days per week under OCSD’s current model.

Dr. Calvin wrote that the new plan required changes to the district’s policies and procedures, including “changes to breakfast and lunch programs, changes to school schedules, changing transportation schedules for students, changes to social distancing protocols, cohorting students (placing them in smaller groups instead of allowing them all to return at the same time to school) and reviewing and employing a series of health and safety protocols.”

Under its new plan, OCSD elementary school schedules would be extended by about an hour each day and secondary students at Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School by roughly an hour more.

Elementary school students, grades pre-K through sixth at OCSD, opting for the in-person model will go to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with a half-day of live-streamed learning on Wednesday with the other half asynchronous learning, Calvin said. He added that students may still opt for fully virtual learning.

Due to transportation requirements, officials said there were some needed changes to the elementary schedules. Riley and Leighton will start their days at 8:35 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m. The other three, Fitzhugh, Minetto and Kingsford Park, will begin at 9:35 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.