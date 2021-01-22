Oswego City School District working to bring middle and high school students back to the classroom

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District says it plans to return middle and high school students to in-person learning in the next 30-45 days.

Students in grades 7-12 have been learning remotely since school began in September.

In a news release Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said “Reopening our secondary schools in the middle of this pandemic will not be an easy task, but we are moving forward with plans to do so,” said Dr. Calvin. “To be clear, our district is committed to reopening our schools in the near future and will do so in a comprehensive manner.”

He says the district is working with teacher, parents and other stakeholders to come up with a comprehensive reopening plan.

The superintendent hopes the middle school will be back to in-person learning on February 22, after the district’s mid-winter break. He would like to get high school students back in the building by early March.

Elementary students will return on February 1. Elementary students were moved to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break because of a growing number of COVID-19 cases, and quarantines.