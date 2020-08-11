Oswego City Schools decide on hybrid plan for students

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District is one of many who have decided to go with a hybrid plan as their back to school option.

This means that students would go to class some days and learn remotely on other days.

The superintendent was on Bridge Street on Tuesday morning where he talked about a survey that was sent out to parents.

We needed to know right out of the gate if all the safety precautions from the CDC and the New York Health Department are in place and we feel comfortable in terms of regular cleaning, PPE, social distancing requirements… Will you send you child to school? And that survey ends today and surprisingly about 40 some percent of our parents have said, if everything is in place, we are not sure we will send our students back to school. Oswego City School District Superintendent Dean Goewey

He went on to say that he believes parents have to do what is right for their families.

On the issue of child care, he said they are working on options for parents for not only before and after school, but for places for the kids to go on days where they are scheduled to be learning remotely.