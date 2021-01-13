Oswego City schools extend remote learning through the end of January

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School district announced Wednesday it would extend remote learning for all grades through the end of the month, with in-person classes now scheduled to resume February 1.

All winter season scholastic sports also postponed the start of the season to February 1.

Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said city and county data on the spread of COVID-19 along with news that an additional 30 people associated with the district tested positive for the virus led to the decision.

“While this decision was difficult, it was made out of concern for our students and staff with their health and safety at the forefront,” said Dr. Calvin. “Please know, the district does understand the challenges that this decision may cause for some of our families and we took into account various concerns parents and guardians might encounter.”

Many districts, including Oswego, decided before the Christmas vacation period to delay the start of in-person classes after the break, concerned that holiday gatherings would lead to increased infections which would have forced districts into remote learning anyway.

Dr. Calvin said that as of Wednesday afternoon, CITI BOCES had not made a decision if it would resume in-person classes as planned on January 19, or would postpone that date. He said the district would notify parents about any changes for students who attend BOCES programs at a later date.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9