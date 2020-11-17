Oswego City schools switching to online learning through Thanksgiving

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District announced on Tuesday that all schools in the district will switch to online learning Wednesday. This will continue through the end of Thanksgiving Break, which is Nov. 29.

The district said it had two additional positive COVID-19 cases that prompted it to take the action.

“While we understand the related concerns that this closure might cause for some of our families, we are enacting this plan out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to secure the health and safety of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin. “Please know that as soon as we can return our students to school for ‘in-person’ instruction, we will do so.”

Calvin said remote learning could continue beyond Nov. 29 if conditions warrant.

Students who attend out of district programs like CiTi BOCES Special Education, Alternative Education and CTE programs for secondary students will continue to be transported to those programs.

