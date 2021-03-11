Oswego City Schools will be closed Friday due to teacher vaccinations

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District will be closed on Friday, March 12, due to anticipated staffing shortages. More than 100 staff members are set to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and the district will not hold classes on Friday because of potential side effects.

“Given the high number of staff who may be out this Friday due to possible side effects and the various district departments which will be affected by this, the district is concerned that our operations will be impacted — making it difficult for us to provide our educational program as normal,” Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin wrote in a Tuesday letter announcing the decision.

Dr. Calvin said district buildings would resume their regularly scheduled hybrid model of learning Monday, March 15.

“Because we understand the associated planning that parents may need to put into place, we have chosen to share this information early with our community,” said Dr. Calvin.

Calvin said that students who attend programs at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) will still be transported Friday.

A scheduled varsity boys ice hockey game will also go ahead as planned officials said while noting practices are canceled Friday but will resume Saturday.