Oswego Mayor, SUNY Oswego working together to ensure students return safely

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow posted on his Facebook page that the city and SUNY Oswego were working together to make sure college students returning to the city were doing so safely.

Barlow wrote, “We are working with SUNY Oswego to ensure a safe return back to Oswego for our SUNY community, including a robust testing program, social distancing information and enforcement details. I’d like to thank SUNY Oswego for their partnership on the ‘Oswego Forward’ plan and for working with local government to protect the health and safety for all.”

SUNY Oswego has their entire Oswego Forward posted on its website. The college has been holding informational webinars for its students about move-in procedures, and also about academics.

