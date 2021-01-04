Parent and union president discuss remote learning extension in North Syracuse Central School District

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In light of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County, the North Syracuse Central School District has made the decision to stick with online learning until Jan. 15. They plan to be back in the classroom on Jan. 19.

Leading up to the holidays, parents like Janet Goncalves nervously watched as COVID-19 cases rose in Onondaga County. Her nerves grew stronger as she thought about sending her two kids back to school. So when the district announced over the weekend that they’ve decided to stick to online learning, she was relieved.

“Having a little bit of time after New Years’, I’d feel a lot better sending the kids back,” Goncalves said.

The North Syracuse Education Association agrees with the district’s decision. While they want the kids to be in school, they’re also concerned about the health and safety of everyone around them. These concerns rising especially after seeing the last COVID report for the district, which states 184 students and staff have tested positive for the virus.

“Schools are community. And when we talk about community spread, schools are equally engaged in that community spread,” said John Kuryla, president of NSEA.

Kuryla says the district has been dealing with a shortage of substitute teachers for years, now made worse by the pandemic. Just before the break, many teachers were in and out of quarantine. Plus there was a lag in contact tracing.

“With the rates being as high as they are, with the anticipated increase over time and hospitalizations at an all-time high, this is the right move for everybody,” Kuryla said.

Though they do miss the kids, Kuryla said staff members have grown leaps and bounds when it comes to remote instruction since March.

“We really need the support of everybody right now to keep it as low as we can so that eventually, we can come back to a greater extent when the numbers come down,” Kuryla said.

The district says there will be a jump in COVID-19 cases reported to the state Tuesday, which will reflect what they saw over the break.