Parents in North Syracuse CSD have until Wednesday to opt-in for remote-only classes

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadline for families in the North Syracuse Central School District who want the remote-learning only option is Wednesday.

Parents who want this option must opt in by clicking here.

The start date for students has been pushed back to Thursday, Sept. 10.

