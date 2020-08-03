Pediatric disease specialist weighs in on students heading back to school this fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The plans are in and we should know by the end of the week about a decision from the state on schools for the fall. Just because they have plans and the state signs off on them, even New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says it will ultimately be up to parents to decide what kids go back and which ones don’t.
Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatric diseases specialist from Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, joined NewsChannel 9 to discuss the state’s guidelines.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Can Congress save the live music industry before it’s too late?
- New stimulus check plan would give even more money to families
- Onondaga County Exec. apologizes to educators who took his school reopening criticism ‘too personally’
- USOPC opens books, gives more detail about sports funding
- WATCH: Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas tonight; Impacts on CNY?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App