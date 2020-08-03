Pediatric disease specialist weighs in on students heading back to school this fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The plans are in and we should know by the end of the week about a decision from the state on schools for the fall. Just because they have plans and the state signs off on them, even New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says it will ultimately be up to parents to decide what kids go back and which ones don’t.

Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatric diseases specialist from Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, joined NewsChannel 9 to discuss the state’s guidelines.