PLSA at Fowler High School going remote on Friday after staff member tests positive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District has confirmed that a staff member at the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member hasn’t been at the school since Thursday, Oct. 6 when they first felt symptoms.

They were tested outside of the county, so Onondaga County hasn’t confirmed the diagnosis as of Thursday afternoon.

Out of an abundance of caution and recommendation from the health department, PSLA at Fowler will be closed for online learning on Friday.

Read the full letter from the district below:

“Dear Syracuse City School District Families and Staff,

We were informed today by a staff member at the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler High School that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member has not been in school since Tuesday, October 6th when they first began to feel symptomatic. They were tested outside of Onondaga County and therefore the Onondaga County Health Department has not yet confirmed this diagnosis. Out of an abundance of caution and the recommendation of the County Health Department we have decided that PSLA at Fowler will be closed for hybrid learning tomorrow and all staff and students will participate in virtual learning while we disinfect the building and await confirmation.

Please know that immediately upon learning of this positive diagnosis, we notified the County Health Department. The staff member is isolating at home for the mandated period of time and will not return to work until they are cleared by the County Health Department.

The County Health Department has begun their independent contact tracing process and they will be in contact with those who they believe may have been exposed to the individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Our custodians have already begun thoroughly disinfecting the areas of the building where the person was present, and further disinfection will be completed tomorrow and this weekend.

Thank you for your flexibility and understanding as we work through these unprecedented circumstances together. We will continue to keep you updated if new information becomes available.”