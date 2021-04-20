Pop-up COVID clinics aim to vaccinate high school students in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is making it a point to ensure the youngest, eligible community members get a shot at the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday, the county will host a pop-up clinic at East Syracuse Minoa High School.

Wednesday, one at Lafayette High School will give students from four local high schools the chance to get a vaccine, Lafayette, Onondaga Centra, Fabius-Pompey, and Tully.

And on Friday, the county is setting up at Liverpool High School.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the goal is to have been to every district in the county by the end of next week.

