Port Byron Central School District switching to online learning until Jan. 4

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Port Byron)

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WSYR-TV) — The Port Byron Central School District announced on Wednesday that the district will be switching to online learning until Jan. 4.

The district cited “ongoing staffing issues with quarantines and the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the community” for this decision.

During this period of time, the district will continue to take students to vocational, BOCES, and private schools that are open.

The district will also have a feeding program in place to “ensure students receive meals throughout the break.” The times and days will be posted on the district’s website and their Facebook page.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected