Port Byron Central School District switching to online learning until Jan. 4

(WSYR-TV) — The Port Byron Central School District announced on Wednesday that the district will be switching to online learning until Jan. 4.
The district cited “ongoing staffing issues with quarantines and the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the community” for this decision.
During this period of time, the district will continue to take students to vocational, BOCES, and private schools that are open.
The district will also have a feeding program in place to “ensure students receive meals throughout the break.” The times and days will be posted on the district’s website and their Facebook page.
