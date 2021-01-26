Remote learning at Donlin Drive Elementary extended through Wednesday due to frozen pipes

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some students in the Liverpool Central School District will continue remote learning through Wednesday due to frozen water pipes at Donlin Drive Elementary School.

The school district is extending remote learning for all students at Donlin Drive Elementary through Wednesday, January 27. School leaders will re-evaluate the situation on Wednesday.

