Roxboro Road Elementary will switch to online learning on Tuesday after 2nd student tests positive

(WSYR-TV) — Roxboro Road Elementary School will do classes online on Tuesday, Sept. 29 after a second student tests positive for COVID-19.
Earlier on Monday it was announced that one student had tested positive at the school.
The following letter was sent out to families:
The following letter was set out to staff:
