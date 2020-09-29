Roxboro Road Elementary will switch to online learning on Tuesday after 2nd student tests positive

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Roxboro Road Elementary School will do classes online on Tuesday, Sept. 29 after a second student tests positive for COVID-19.

Earlier on Monday it was announced that one student had tested positive at the school.

The following letter was sent out to families:

The following letter was set out to staff:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected