Salem Hyde Elementary staffer tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A staffer at Salem Hyde Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The building was disinfected and sanitized on Thursday night and the employee is staying home.

The Onondaga County Health Department is also conducting contact tracing in this instance. The staffer will isolate and will not return to work until cleared.

