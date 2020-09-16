School begins for children in New York City on Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in New York City will begin their instruction Wednesday from home before going into the classroom on Monday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a delay in the start date of school earlier in September from the 10th to the 16th.

While the nation’s largest public school is adopting a hybrid plan for now, more than 40% of families have requested online-only instruction.