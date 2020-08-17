School districts asking parents to send back plans for how their children will attend school this year

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — School districts are asking parents to let them know if they plan on sending their children in for in-class instruction, or if they’re opting out and going with complete at-home learning.
Most districts are offering a hybrid plan for this fall, bringing students in for a few days a week. But many parents are having trouble adjusting to that, so districts are asking the parents to let them know the plan.
Jordan-Elbridge is one asking for those plans by Monday. The North Syracuse Central School District extended its response period to this Wednesday, August 19.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Gov. Cuomo to hold briefing at 11:30 a.m.
- Man airlifted after car crashes into tree in Ithaca
- Three people injured after an altercation on Warner Avenue
- News on the Go: 8/17/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 8/17/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App