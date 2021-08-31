School districts in Onondaga County charged with tracking teacher and staff vaccine status and weekly test results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive’s Office is making it clear that it will be up to school districts to determine which staff members are unvaccinated and will be required to undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

The clarification comes as a result of NewsChannel 9 hearing from school districts that were hoping the county would track the information.

With the new information, Liverpool Schools Superintendent Mark Potter tells NewsChannel 9 he will likely use a spreadsheet when he starts tracking the information later this week.

Onondaga County was the first jurisdiction in New York State with the mandate that unvaccinated teachers get tested weekly instead, a test they have to find themselves.

Potter said, “There’s some level of expectation that the staff take it on themselves, because they’ve made a concerted effort to not be vaccinated.”

Later, New York State adopted the same rule statewide, therefore applicable to all local school districts.

Potter is working to partner with Kinney Drugs for staff members to have a dedicate testing option with timely results.

“Whatever it takes, we’re going to have to do it to have staff in front of kids,” said Potter.