School districts partner with counties to test and trace possible COVID-19 cases

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School superintendents across Central New York have been strengthening their relationships with county health departments to meet the governor’s latest requirement that school districts know where to turn when coronavirus cases happen in their buildings.

In Onondaga County, the Office of Emergency Management will bring mobile testing units to some schools so teachers, staff members and high schoolers can get traditional coronavirus tests up the nose before school opens.

Once the school year opens, the county will switch to saliva-based “pool” testing. Saliva samples from different people are combined and tested at once a mega-sample.

Negative results for the mega sample means each person’s saliva is negative. Positive results mean someone likely has the virus.

Students or staff members who are sent home from school with symptoms should contact their doctor for the next steps on testing as the Onondaga County Health Department beings its contact tracing.

In Madison County, the health department is referring teachers and students looking to be proactively tested before school opens to either their own doctor, local urgent cares or nearby testing sites.

Once the school year begins, the health director hopes to have more testing options back open in Madison County including Upstate Medical University’s Mammogram Van and a testing site in the Walmart parking lot in Oneida.

To protect the privacy of students and teachers who get sick, the health department will have one confidential contact at each school.

Even before test results come back, any student or teacher sent home with a suspected case of coronavirus will trigger a contact investigation in case they’re contagious.

Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst says contact tracing inside schools is the “best-case scenario” because of tools like class lists and stern awareness of where people are at all times.

The Oneida County Health Department has established a hotline exclusively available to school districts when coronavirus cases or other issues arise.