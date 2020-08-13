Schools to submit updated in-person learning plans on Friday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Schools are running out of time to submit their updated plans for in-person learning.

School districts have until Friday, August 14 to hand over their proposals to the State Health Department. If they do not submit a plan, they cannot open.

Earlier in the week, 107 districts still hadn’t told the state their status on getting kids back in the classroom.

They will have to make a few rules clear first:

  • How students can access remote learning
  • How districts plan to test possible COVID-19 cases
  • How to trace back all of the people a sick students or teacher came into contact with

