SCSD in-person learning begins October 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a letter sent to parents, the Syracuse City School District announced its plan to begin bringing kids back to the classroom for in-person learning on October 5.

The plan gives grades kindergarten through eighth an opportunity for in-person learning two days a week, and online learning for three days. Students grades nine through 12 will be in-person for one day a week, and learn virtually for the other four days.

Parents will have the option to keep their kids on a virtual learning model.

Masks, social distancing, and health screenings are all part of the return to the classroom.