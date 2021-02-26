SCSD parents to get a survey asking for input on increasing in-person learning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents in the Syracuse City School District will be getting a survey soon, asking if they want their children to return to the classroom more days than they currently are.  

Syracuse Teachers Association President Bill Scott tells NewsChannel 9 that he is glad to see that the district is polling parents, but Scott says he hopes the district will get enough responses so it can move in the right direction for both students and teachers. 

The release of the survey comes as Onondaga County prepares to provide updated guidance for school districts within the next several days.

