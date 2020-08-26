SCSD partners with Golisano for children’s immunization clinic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No matter what way or when students begin their fall semester, they still need to be vaccinated. In Syracuse, many don’t have the shots they need. Professor of Pediatrics at Upstate, Steven Blatt says as of a few weeks ago 2,300 kids it the city were behind on their shots.

So on Tuesday, the Syracuse City School District partnered with Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to help fill this new gap.

Parents have a lot to worry about this year that they didn’t before and Blatt says the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed those vaccinations. Between doctor offices putting off wellness visits and parents’s fears of getting sick, immunization rates have decreased significantly.

“It was just easier to come here than the doctor’s office because you do have to wait in your car so this was way faster than any appointment ever. So this was great,” said Ayanna Stroman of Syracuse.

These parents can now stop worrying about measles, mumps, and rubella…and now focus on the ever-changing school year ahead.

Learn more about vaccines and immunization by visiting New York State Department of Health’s website.