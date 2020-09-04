SCSD starts distributing laptops, hot spots to families

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — O Friday, the Syracuse City School District started distributing laptops and hot spots to families.
The school district is also joining leaders from Syracuse University to unveil a new teacher training program at no cost to teachers.
The partnership will provide teachers with professional developmental skills to effectively teach students in a virtual environment.
