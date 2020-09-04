SCSD starts distributing laptops, hot spots to families

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — O Friday, the Syracuse City School District started distributing laptops and hot spots to families.

The school district is also joining leaders from Syracuse University to unveil a new teacher training program at no cost to teachers.

The partnership will provide teachers with professional developmental skills to effectively teach students in a virtual environment.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected