SCSD, SU team up to help train teachers on virtual learning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District is teaming up with Syracuse University to make sure teachers have the support that they need this fall.

SU has partnered with Blackboard and is offering district teachers a one month course on teaching in a virtual setting.

The program originally had only 100 slots. But, after overwhelming interest, SU opened it to the 270 teachers who applied.

This is taking the kids, the teachers, from the beginning of how to develop an online lesson, how to use those resources, how to collaborate with each other. It is a little different from what we’ve done in the past. But, we’re also doing similar training for other teachers in the district. Syracuse City Superintendent Jaime Alicea

The program is free for teachers and the district, with the help of the Allyn Foundation and other partners.