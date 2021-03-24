SCSD Superintendent address transportation concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School districts want to bring kids back to the classroom more often, but how to do it isn’t easy. The Syracuse City School District is aiming to double its in-person class size by April 12.

Elementary students will be doing in-person learning five full days a week. Grades six through eight will have four in-person half days, with the other half being remote. And high school students will have two in-person half days, learning remotely the rest of the week.

One big question still remains as we get closer to April 12 is guidance on busses.

“I hope that guidance is going to be available this week. I had a conversation with the state this morning. They said they are working on guidance and they hope it will be out sometime this week. That is one of the barriers we may have, if we can only transport one kid per seat on the bus. We have a lot of kids that rely on transportation and I hope we are able to get that guidance soon,” said Superintendent Jaime Alecia.

The city school district will be putting an emphasis on more mental health services as more students transition to life and learning back in the classroom.

Superintendent Alicea says he does plan on having graduation in person this spring. No details on that have been released yet.