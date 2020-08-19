SCSD survey sent out to district employees due Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District wants to know if teachers and staff feel safe going back to school, so they sent out a survey that is due back on Wednesday.
The survey was sent out to more than 4,000 district employees for their personal opinion about delaying the return to the classroom.
This comes after the Syracuse Teacher’s Association requested a delay for in-person learning.
The district administration seems to be seriously considering the possibility.
“The needle really seems to be trending toward we should be considering a virtual model for our start,” said Bill Scott, president of the Syracuse Teacher’s Association.
Ninety-six percent of union representatives only approved teaching remotely until Nov. 9.
The president claims that the opinion is getting stronger now that the district admitted to him that some of the 36 school buildings are too old to meet the state’s air filter guidelines.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mayors pitch police reform, other racial justice polices during DNC
- Consumer Reports: How to thaw food safely
- Juarez says COVID-19 outbreaks at jails ‘contained,’ lets visitors back inside
- Vernon Downs racing season in jeopardy
- Drowning of leader at Mexican migrant camp spurs ‘silence and tears’
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App