SCSD survey sent out to district employees due Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District wants to know if teachers and staff feel safe going back to school, so they sent out a survey that is due back on Wednesday.

The survey was sent out to more than 4,000 district employees for their personal opinion about delaying the return to the classroom.

This comes after the Syracuse Teacher’s Association requested a delay for in-person learning.

The district administration seems to be seriously considering the possibility.

“The needle really seems to be trending toward we should be considering a virtual model for our start,” said Bill Scott, president of the Syracuse Teacher’s Association.

Ninety-six percent of union representatives only approved teaching remotely until Nov. 9.

The president claims that the opinion is getting stronger now that the district admitted to him that some of the 36 school buildings are too old to meet the state’s air filter guidelines.