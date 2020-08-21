SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The results from the Syracuse City School District survey shows that most teachers want to start the school year virtually.
The survey was sent out to more than 4,000 district employees for their personal opinions about delaying the return to the classroom.
This came after the Syracuse Teacher’s Association requested a delay for in-person learning.
The results showed that 76.5% of teachers want to start the year virtually. The survey also showed that 100% of substitute teachers and 78.4% of teaching assistants want to start the year virtually.
You can see the results of the survey below:
In an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Thursday, Syracuse City School District Superintendent Jaime Alicea said the following:
“We are still exploring that possibility, we are looking at everything that is happening in on county infection rate here. What other districts are ordering so we are having those discussions.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Biden to formally accept Democratic Party’s presidential nomination
- SU professor witnesses large gathering, hopes students comply with university
- SCSD survey shows that most teachers want to begin year virtually
- WATCH: Quiet weather for the end of the week
- Vehicle crashes into residence in Town of Cicero
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App