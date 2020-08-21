SCSD survey shows that most teachers want to begin year virtually

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The results from the Syracuse City School District survey shows that most teachers want to start the school year virtually.

The survey was sent out to more than 4,000 district employees for their personal opinions about delaying the return to the classroom.

This came after the Syracuse Teacher’s Association requested a delay for in-person learning.

The results showed that 76.5% of teachers want to start the year virtually. The survey also showed that 100% of substitute teachers and 78.4% of teaching assistants want to start the year virtually.

You can see the results of the survey below:

(Syracuse Teachers Association)

In an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Thursday, Syracuse City School District Superintendent Jaime Alicea said the following:

“We are still exploring that possibility, we are looking at everything that is happening in on county infection rate here. What other districts are ordering so we are having those discussions.”