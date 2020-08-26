SCSD teachers to go through 6-day training on how to teach remotely

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Central School District decided to delay in-person learning, and their students will exclusively learn remotely for at least the first three weeks of school. Teachers are set to be trained on how to best teach remotely for six days prior to the school year beginning.

The 2020-2021 school year comes with a lot of uncertainty for teachers, students and parents. In an effort to clear up some of the confusion, the Syracuse Central School District held a public hearing virtually on Wednesday.

At the hearing, it was announced that the district will train teachers for six days prior to the start of the school year, on how to effectively teach remotely. The training is set to take place between Sept. 2 to Sept. 11, with the school year beginning on Monday, Sept. 14.

The Syracuse School District also announced it will be working with Engaging Schools, a nonprofit organization that collaborates with educators in hopes of making remote learning as easy as possible.

One issue with remote learning is being able to keep the students engaged. The school district has incorporated many breaks into the students’ schedules, and they plan to keep the students engaged with activities like breathing exercises.

The school district’s plan, for now, is to move to a hybrid model of learning on October 5, but at the public hearing on Wednesday, there were many questions on how the district exactly plans to do that.

Below are some of the practices at the core of the remote and hybrid learning models:

Standardized start and end time by grade level

Younger students start their day earlier than secondary students

Consistent academic hours by subject

Structured office hours for students and parents

Weekly professional development for teachers

Consistent and ongoing access to resources supporting online learning

