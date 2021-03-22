SCSD to submit in-person learning plan for approval

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s biggest school district is taking the next step to get students back in the classroom. The Syracuse City School District will submit its back-to-school plan for the state Board of Education’s approval Monday.

The plan would bring elementary students back for in-person learning 5 days a week. Middle schoolers would come back for 4 half-days per week and high schoolers for 2 half-days per week. The district is targeting April 12 for the return.

Students will be 3 feet apart in classrooms with assigned seating and barriers.

Each school will create its own lunch plan based on seating and space. Students can eat in the cafeteria or in the classroom with assigned seating and barriers.

The district says it will mail letters to parents this week with the option to keep or switch children to remote learning or follow the in-person plan they’re outlining.