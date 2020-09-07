Several school districts begin class this week

(WSYR-TV) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and many kids will be heading back to school.
This week, several districts will be reopening their doors, all with varying reopening plans from a mix of in-person and remote to all in-person.
Those beginning the year with a hybrid model includes the Chittenango Central School District, Skaneateles Central School District and Weedsport Central School District.
Lafayette begins in-person classes for half of their students on Tuesday in a phased-in reopening with the second half starting classes on Wednesday.
Jordan-Elbridge is planning a full return on Tuesday of all students for all in-person classes.
