Skaneateles Central School District going remote due to 179 in quarantine and 23 positive cases

(WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles Central School District is going fully remote starting on Friday, Dec. 4 due to the rise in quarantines and cases in the district.

The date below was collected this week:

SchoolStudents in quarantineFaculty in quarantinePositive cases
Waterman5461
State Street640
Middle School2833
High School641419

In-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Dec. 14. There will be no classes on Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to staff development day.

Read the full release sent to families below:

