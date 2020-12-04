Skaneateles Central School District going remote due to 179 in quarantine and 23 positive cases

(WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles Central School District is going fully remote starting on Friday, Dec. 4 due to the rise in quarantines and cases in the district.
The date below was collected this week:
|School
|Students in quarantine
|Faculty in quarantine
|Positive cases
|Waterman
|54
|6
|1
|State Street
|6
|4
|0
|Middle School
|28
|3
|3
|High School
|64
|14
|19
In-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Dec. 14. There will be no classes on Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to staff development day.
Read the full release sent to families below:
