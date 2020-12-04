Skaneateles Central School District going remote due to 179 in quarantine and 23 positive cases

(WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles Central School District is going fully remote starting on Friday, Dec. 4 due to the rise in quarantines and cases in the district.

The date below was collected this week:

School Students in quarantine Faculty in quarantine Positive cases Waterman 54 6 1 State Street 6 4 0 Middle School 28 3 3 High School 64 14 19

In-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Dec. 14. There will be no classes on Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to staff development day.

Read the full release sent to families below: